IRISL transport capacity expected to grow by 19.4%

TEHRAN – The 74,000-ton ocean liner “Iran Birjand” is expected to join the Islamic Republic of Iran’s fleet on February 28.

Upon joining The Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL), the company’s bulk carriers’ capacity is expected to grow by 19.4 percent.

The ocean liner is 225 meters long, 32 meters wide and would cruise at 14.7 nautical miles.

Based on the planning, Iran Birjand is scheduled to after leaving China carry its maiden cargo from Australia and deliver it to the southern ports in Iran.

Iran has ordered to China the building and purchase of five oceangoing vessels including bulk carriers and Panamax containers. Iran Birjand would be the third carrier from the batch to arrive in the nation’s southern ports. Iran Tabas and Iran Bojnurd were the two vessels earlier joined the Iranian fleet, the Persian service of Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported here on Sunday. Ships classified as Panamax are of the maximum dimensions that will fit through the locks of the Panama Canal.