Merkel's frank talk abroad extends German political honeymoon

BERLIN (AFP) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel has enjoyed a remarkable honeymoon since taking office last autumn, thanks largely to a fresh style in foreign policy balancing principles and pragmatism.

As she prepares to mark her 100 days in office on Thursday, the woman who made history as the first female, the youngest person and the first from the former communist east to lead Germany has also forged a new path in diplomacy.

After the frosty spell in transatlantic relations under her predecessor, the Social Democrat Gerhard Schroeder, the conservative Merkel has parlayed the relief in Washington over a changing of the guard into a permit to speak freely about human rights and call for the closure of the US lockup at Guantanamo Bay.

And in Moscow in January, Merkel openly met with critics of Vladimir Putin and called for a just end to the raging conflict with Chechnya during talks with the Russian president.

"There are strong principles that lead her to keep her distance from the two sides," Martin Koopmann of the German Council on Foreign Relations (DGAP) told AFP, noting Merkel's upbringing in a communist state during the Cold War. "She holds up the Western values that have defined the foundations of foreign policy in Germany, for example human rights, and expresses those views very clearly."

"Remember that in 1933 many people said it was just rhetoric," she said. -----Hamas win

Confronted with the sensational win of the radical Islamist group Hamas in January's Palestinian election, Merkel has charted a cautious course with EU allies to urge the group to recognize Israel and lay down its arms.

The German public appears delighted by the no-nonsense talk on the world stage and poll ratings show that Merkel has had one of the most successful starts of any chancellor in postwar history.

Merkel leads a highly unusual power-sharing coalition with the Social Democrats (SPD), who have grumbled that her high-profile performances abroad have left them to juggle the far more politically risky domestic problems such as the weak economy and high unemployment.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier of the Social Democrats, who served as Schroeder's chief of staff, has opted to pick up Merkel's firm tone on his own travels, notably in China last month.

In frank public comments in Beijing, Steinmeier demanded the release of political prisoners, blasted violations in intellectual property rights and restrictions on Internet access and, in a clear break with Schroeder, defended the continuation of the EU arms embargo.

The trip was aimed to pave the way for a visit by Merkel to China in May.

Analyst Ulrike Guerot of the German Marshall Fund think tank in Berlin said that after the rivalry that often marked relations between Schroeder and his equally flamboyant Foreign Minister Joschka Fischer, Merkel and Steinmeier were unlikely to allow any disagreements to see the light of day.

"They will not work against each other," she said, adding that Steinmeier had a clear interest in the government's stability.

"The two have managed to deflate big sources of concern such as the Berlin-Paris-Moscow axis (which emerged in opposition to the U.S.-led Iraq war in 2003) or the pursuit of a permanent seat on the UN Security Council," she said. "Germany has returned to the center on European and transatlantic policy."