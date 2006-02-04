19-year-olds among record numbers filing for bankruptcy

LONDON (Guardian) -- Record numbers of consumers - some as young as 19 - gave up the struggle last year to pay off debts amassed as a result of credit-driven spending sprees and filed for bankruptcy or voluntary insolvency, the government said yesterday.

Insolvency practitioners blamed Britain's "live-now-pay-later" culture and the ease of obtaining loans for the 45% increase in the number of individuals going broke in England and Wales in 2005 and said the total was likely to rise from 67,500 to at least 100,000 in 2006.

Firms expect the first quarter of 2006 to be even worse than the final three months of 2005 and are already reporting a sharp increase in the number of consumers calling help lines as a result of the debts amassed during shopping binges over Christmas and the New Year.

There is no sign of the upward trend in insolvency coming to an end, they said.

Figures from the DTI showed that the number of personal insolvencies rose by 15% in the final three months of 2005 and were 57% higher than in the same quarter of 2004.

The total has doubled in the past three years. Steve Treharne, Head of Personal Insolvency at KPMG said: "The bankruptcy bubble is getting bigger but seems unlikely to burst for some time yet. The levels and availability of credit have been increasing for some time and recent figures from the Bank of England show that this trend is continuing.

"Since Christmas we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of people calling debt help lines, which demonstrates the continued buildup of overindebtedness. As a result, in 2006 we expect to see 60,000 bankruptcies and around 40,000 individual voluntary arrangements, by far the highest level ever seen."

Separately, data from the Department of Constitutional Affairs showed that mortgage repossessions and arrears were also rising.

With house price inflation easing, unemployment rising gently and interest rates higher than they were two years ago, orders by courts to repossess homes were 58% higher between October and December than a year earlier.

Actions entered by lenders - the first stage of the repossession process - were at their highest level since the depths of the property crash of the early 1990s. Geoff Carton-Kelly, chairman of business recovery at Baker Tilly accountants said: "There is a massive availability of credit, and people still want to live now and pay later."

An increasing number of debtors, he added, were opting for IVAs as a way of dealing with their creditors rather than bankruptcy. IVAs allow those in work to offer regular repayments while often safeguarding the debtor's house.

Recent statistics have shown that women are now nearly as likely to file for bankruptcy or insolvency as men, and that the average age of those in trouble has fallen. Treharne said. "Despite student loans being taken out of the bankruptcy equation, in 2005 nearly 900 former students were so desperate they decided bankruptcy was still the best option for them. Clearly, this is not the best start in life for a graduate."

Mike Gerard, a personal insolvency expert at accountants Grant Thornton, said insolvency was no longer confined to those on poor incomes. It was not uncommon, he said, for someone on an income of £40,000 a year to have unsecured debts of £100,000 to £150,000.