New IAEA inspectors in Iran

TEHRAN – A new team of senior inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived in Tehran on Saturday to settle the remaining issues concerning Iran’s nuclear program.

The results of these inspections will be key in a report on Iran’s nuclear activities by the IAEA Director General Mohamed ElBaradei to be submitted to the Board of Governors in the upcoming meeting in early March.

This visit is only taking place within the framework of the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and the Safeguards Agreement after Iran announced that it would halt voluntary implementation of the additional protocol to the NPT following the board’s decision to report its nuclear dossier to the UN Security Council on February 4.