Israel to boost NATO ties, may one day join: envoy

BERLIN (Reuters) - Israel wants to move closer to NATO and to decide eventually whether to join, its envoy to Germany said on Friday in the latest sign of a rethinking of defence relations with the West.

In an interview with Reuters, Ambassador Shimon Stein made clear the Jewish state wished to hold open the possibility of membership, something it has not publicly sought in the past.

"Israel has a great interest now in qualitatively upgrading its relations with NATO," Stein said.

"Membership is not a decision for Israel alone, it's one for Israel and the NATO states. But we want to go down that road. When we get far enough, we will decide and NATO will decide. We are on the way," he added.

Stein said Israel was already talking to the alliance and individual members about ways to "intensify" ties.

"That must happen step by step. But Israel would like to bind itself more strongly into Western structures".

Israel has in recent years sought to boost its ties to NATO in areas such as combating terrorism, but without asking for membership. Defence Minister Shaul Mofaz was due to discuss defence cooperation with NATO ministers and their counterparts from six Arab states at a meeting in Italy on Friday.

Evidence for a shift in Israel's defence ties with the United States came last week when U.S. President George W. Bush said in a Reuters interview that his country would defend the Jewish state militarily if needed against Iran.

Italian Defence Minister Antonio Martino was quoted this week as calling for Israel to be given NATO membership.

But at the NATO meeting in Italy, alliance Secretary-Genearl Jaap de Hoop Scheffer on Thursday played down the idea.

"It is a virtual question. The issue of Israeli membership is not on the table," he told reporters.