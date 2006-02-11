Fifty years on, exhibit looks at Khrushchev's 'thaw'

MOSCOW (AFP) -- On February 25, 1956, when delegates to the Soviet Communist Party's 20th Congress came to hear Nikita Khrushchev's "secret report" on Stalinism, they noted there were no stenographers in the room. No one was allowed to take notes.

Fifty years on, an exhibit on the political "thaw" launched in the Soviet Union by this momentous report opened Friday, even though the complete text of the document itself has still not been published and recordings of Khrushchev's reading of it cannot be found.

Other artefacts of the time, ranging from documents relating to the rehabilitation of political figures branded "enemies of the people" by Stalin to a cap that once belonged to the Georgian bard Bulat Okudzhava -- a cultural figure emblematic of the epoch for many Russians, are on display.

The exhibit is being held at Moscow's Historical Museum, just off Red Square.

The shock triggered by the 1956 report, which Khrushchev read out loud for two hours as delegates sat in stunned silence, was paralyzing, Alexander Yakovlev, a delegate to the historic congress and later the ideological architect of Mikhail Gorbachev's perestroika, recalled before his death last year.

Party elites learned that day that two million of their compatriots were jailed in Gulag camps between 1935 and 1940, that 700,000 of those were shot as "enemies of the people," and that the People's Father, as Stalin was once affectionately called, personally ordered torture.

Neither applause nor debate followed Khrushchev's enunciation of the report.

No version of the report was even officially published until March 1989, when the Soviet Politburo released it seeking to avert "uncontrollable de-Stalinization," but an unofficial written version off the document was passed from hand to hand in party cells a week after the congress.

"My father secretly worked on this report and I myself learned of its existence from my Komsomol chief," recalled Rada Khrushchev, the late Soviet leader's daughter.