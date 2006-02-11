Malaysian PM urges Muslims, West to accept each other

KUALA LUMPUR (AFP) - Malaysian Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi on Friday urged the Muslim world and the West to "accept one another as equals", blasting what he called the "demonisation of Islam" in the West.

As Muslim fury simmered around the world following the publication of cartoons depicting the Prophet Mohammed (S), Abdullah called for an end to the "mockery of any religion".

"There are a multitude of voices that speak on behalf of Islam on the one hand and the West on the other" that "do not do justice to either," Abdullah told an international conference on ties between the West and the Muslim world.

"Many in the West see Islam as synonymous with violence. The Muslim is viewed as a congenital terrorist," said Abdullah, whose country currently chairs the 57-member Organisation of the Islamic Conference (OIC).

"They think Osama bin Laden speaks for the religion and its followers. Islam and Muslims are linked to all that is negative and backward," he said.

"The demonisation of Islam and the vilification of Muslims, there is no denying, is widespread within mainstream Western society."

Abdullah said the targetting of so-called "Islamic terrorists" had aggravated the situation, but admitted that "senseless violence" committed by extremist militants had "made things worse".

"The West should treat Islam the way it wants Islam to treat the West and vice versa. They should accept one another as equals," the Malaysian premier told the gathering.

"Respect, reciprocity and equality; these are the essential prerequisites for a happy and harmonious relationship."

Abdullah, who promotes a moderate form of Islam in Malaysia, also called on Muslims to oppose "the sweeping denunciations of Christians, Jews and the West" as well as "violence and terror perpetrated by certain fringe groups."

"Let us start now by curbing the extremists in our midst. We must put a stop to the mockery of any religion or the sacrilege of any symbol held sacred by the faithful," Abdullah said in an apparent reference to the Mohammed cartoons.

"In the face of fanaticism and hysteria, we must take action to counsel moderation and rationality," he said.