Kenya appeals for $221m in aid as drought bites

NAIROBI (Reuters) -- Kenya needs $221.5 million in aid to help feed 3.5 million people threatened by starvation due to drought and avoid a "massive humanitarian catastrophe," the government and the United Nations said on Wednesday.

Kenya and UN aid agencies launched a joint appeal for urgent donor support as Oxfam warned the food crisis in east Africa's most developed country could become its worst in more than four decades.

The Kenyan appeal, issued together with the World Food Program and other UN organizations, said 396,525 tons of additional food assistance -- valued at $221.5 million -- was needed to avoid mass suffering for the next 12 months.

Kenya is one of the worst-affected countries from a drought afflicting east Africa since late 2005. Scores of people and tens of thousands of livestock have died from starvation and related diseases in the arid northern regions.

Desperate searches for water and pasture have intensified clashes between Kenyan herders and pastoralists from neighboring Somalia and Ethiopia. "An estimated 3.5 million pastoral and farming people, including 500,000 school children, require emergency aid," the statement said. "The government of Kenya and its partners must act now to avoid a massive humanitarian catastrophe."

It said short rains which normally extend from October to December had failed, worsening the situation especially in the arid north and east of the country.

Oxfam said malnutrition levels had reached a dangerous 30 percent in the worst-hit areas, more than double the level at which an emergency is declared under UN standards.