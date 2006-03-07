German government gives Klinsmann its backing

BERLIN, Germany (AFP) -- The German government threw its support behind under-fire Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann on Tuesday as he defended his absence from a pre-World Cup coaches' workshop.

Klinsmann was heavily criticized by former Germany coach Franz Beckenbauer, who led West Germany to the World Cup in 1990 and is now the chief organizer of the 2006 finals, for returning to his home in California in the wake of the country's 4-1 thrashing by Italy last week.

But Interior Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble, whose duties include sport, said he placed his trust in Klinsmann with just three months to go until the World Cup kicks off in Munich.

"I don't see any point in changing horses in the middle of a race," Schaeuble told Bild newspaper.

"Juergen Klinsmann has my trust. There is no doubt about it, he has not taken on a simple task. "The German Football Federation, who employed him, knew that Klinsmann is not low maintenance. He follows his own path."

Beckenbauer said at the opening of the two-day coaches' workshop in Duesseldorf on Monday that he believed Klinsmann should stay in Germany with the World Cup approaching fast.

But Klinsmann said the decision had been made a while ago that he would not attend the workshop, sending his assistant Joachim Loew in his place.

"We made a decision," Klinsmann told Bild. "My presence was not absolutely necessary and Joachim Loew is there and I find the current discussion offensive to him. "He has all the sporting matters that are being discussed under control." Reminded that other top coaches, including Carlos Alberto Parreira of World Cup holders Brazil and Sven-Goran Eriksson of England, were attending the meeting, Klinsmann retorted: "Everyone has their own way of working."