Blair’s Jekyll and Hyde show

Tony Blair’s stance toward Israel's war on Lebanon again reminded us of the British prime minister’s unquestioning subservience to George W. Bush’s Middle East policy. Blair has repeatedly lamented the civilian death toll but has refrained from calling for an immediate truce, echoing the words of Ms. Rice and Mr. Bush about a sustainable peace in the Mideast, but how can lasting peace be established when there is no respect for the concept of “land for peace”?

Surely Blair is acting against the wishes of the British people and most MPs in his Labour Party, since the majority of the British people do not approve of the U.S. policy in general and view the U.S. as a violent and crime-ridden society.

Labour MP Jim Sheridan said he was quitting as Parliamentary Private Secretary of the defense team in protest at the government's decision to allow U.S. planes carrying munitions to Israel to refuel in Scotland. "I can no longer support the government position of calling for restraint on both sides of the current conflict in Lebanon while in my view facilitating the refueling of aircraft (carrying) real weapons of mass destruction," Sheridan told Sky News.

Besides the gaffes of the transatlantic Anglo-Saxon alliance, Blair’s contradictory words and blind subservience to the White House have seriously damaged the reputation of the Labour Party.

Blair was considered a charismatic leader when he first assumed power with strong public support. However, this popularity has experienced a downward trend both at home and abroad. Even when there was a riot in Tehran in 1999 due to a dormitory incident, he asked both the demonstrators and the government to exercise restraint.

Before the start of the Iraq war in March 2003, he fervently accused Saddam Hussein’s government of hiding weapons of mass destruction. Even after this excuse for war was exposed as a lie and became a scandal, with White House officials admitting that there were no WMDs in Iraq, he again insisted, “I am sure that weapons of mass destruction will be found in Iraq.” However, he later changed his tune and said, “Weapons of mass destruction may never be found.”

Before the recent conflict began, Blair gave the impression he was interested in resolving the Palestinian question. However, his indirect endorsement of Israel's ruthless attacks on Lebanon proved that all those appeals for peace were false.

He even dismissed his foreign secretary Jack Straw, who enjoyed a certain independence in foreign policy. Blair also showed disdain for the late Robin Cook, who expressed sympathy for the misery of the Palestinian people and strongly opposed the Iraq war. His new foreign secretary Margaret Beckett, who was expected to denounce the heavy-handed attack on Lebanon, stood behind Rice at the Rome conference, avoiding a call for an immediate cease-fire, despite the pleas by UN Secretary General Kofi Annan and Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora and other participants in the first few days of the war. Later, at a Brussels meeting, with the cooperation of a few EU foreign ministers, Beckett again blocked a call for an immediate cease-fire by the European Union.

In a recent keynote policy address in the U.S., Blair said any loss of civilian life in Lebanon was "unacceptable" and that the violence should end now, but added that little attention had been paid to why Israel had reacted in the first place. "Absent from so much of the coverage is any understanding of the Israeli predicament," he told about 2,000 guests at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council. "But just for a moment put yourself in Israel's place."

Blair was overemphasizing the capture of an Israeli soldier by Hamas supporters and the capture of two Israeli soldiers by Hezbollah, which together have almost ten thousand prisoners in Israeli prisons, some of them women and children. But, he didn’t say that the capture of two soldiers -- which was not unprecedented and had not been ruled out by Hezbollah as a bargaining chip for winning the freedom of Lebanese nationals -- didn’t necessitate such a heavy-handed and disproportionate use of force, which has so far led to the death of about 1100 people, mostly civilians, and a humanitarian catastrophe with massive material damage and the worst environmental disaster in the Mediterranean in history.

Parroting Bush, he talked about addressing the root causes of the conflict. But he should acknowledge what these root causes are. Is the root cause of the problem anything other than disrespect for international law? Writing in the Washington Post in August 1, former U.S. president Jimmy Carter said, “There will be no substantive and permanent peace for any peoples in this troubled region as long as Israel is violating key UN resolutions…”

By being overly subservient to Bush and closing his eyes to the realties on the ground, Blair has made himself look like a mendacious, unpredictable, and capricious personality, which in turn has hurt the Labour Party and British citizens as well.