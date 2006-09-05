Sri Lanka troops work to clear mines in fallen Tiger town

COLOMBO (AFP) -- Hundreds of Sri Lankan troops worked Tuesday to clear mines and booby-trapped devices from a town they captured from Tamil Tiger guerrillas after weeks of fighting, military officials said.

Security forces moved cautiously to inspect buildings and bunkers in Sampur, a former artillery base of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam used to attack the naval port of Trincomalee, officials there said.

"There are some bunkers and fortified positions of the Tigers which have not been cleared yet," a military official in Trincomalee said when contacted by telephone.

The Defense Ministry said troops moved into the area Monday to secure neighboring areas for civilians to return to homes abandoned last month when fighting escalated in the region.

"To secure Trincomalee and encourage the people to return to their former homes it was necessary for the security forces, again for humanitarian reasons, to take control of Sampur to provide security to the people," the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

President Mahinda Rajapakse on Monday hailed the capture of Sampur, just 10 kilometers (six miles) across the Koddiyar Bay from Trincomalee naval and air force facilities.

But Rajapakse said despite the victory, he still wanted a negotiated settlement to the island's protracted Tamil separatist conflict, which has claimed more than 60,000 lives in the past three decades.

The rebels accused the military of sparking a war by capturing the town and said their fighters were still holding onto the eastern edges of Sampur.

"We are still in Sampur east," said S. Elilan, the Tigers' political wing leader for the district of Trincomalee.

"It is the government army which started this war," he told AFP by telephone. He said the Tigers lost 23 fighters killed and 35 wounded during the past week.

Fighting in Sri Lanka has intensified since December, shattering hopes for the ceasefire to continue and leaving more than 1,500 dead, according to official figures.