Mottaki 'likely to meet' Solana

BRUSSELS (AFP) - Iranian Foreign Minister Manouchehr Mottaki, whose country is in a tense nuclear row with the West, is due to meet European foreign policy chief Javier Solana next week, Solana's office said on Friday.

The two are expected to hold talks on Monday during a visit Mottaki is making to address the European Parliament's foreign affairs committee, but Solana's office could not give a timing for a meeting.

The EU has been trying to offer political and trade incentives to Iran in exchange for it giving up its efforts to enrich uranium.

But the talks collapsed last month after Iran resumed its atomic activities.

The meeting between Mottaki and Solana was announced after Tehran confirmed earlier on Friday that it had injected gas into centrifuges, a crucial step in the process of uranium enrichment.