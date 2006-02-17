U.S. rejects calls to shut Guantanamo

WASHINGTON (AFP) -- The United States on Thursday angrily rejected calls by UN human rights monitors to close the Guantanamo "war on terror" detention camp calling their report "a discredit" to the world body.

But UN Secretary General Kofi Annan said that "sooner or later" the controversial camp will have to be shut down -- stepping up pressure on the U.S. administration.

European lawmakers also urged Washington to close the camp in the wake of the UN rights monitors' report, and a senior British cabinet member also said the controversial detention center should now be shuttered.

The report by five independent experts acting as monitors for the UN Human Rights Commission said the U.S. government should close Guantanamo "without further delay".

The 54-page document strongly condemned the treatment of the 500 detainees at the Guantanamo Bay U.S. Naval Base in Cuba.

It pointed to cases of "excessive violence" during transportation of detainees and force feeding of hunger strikers. These "must be assessed as amounting to torture", the report said.

The investigators said the U.S. military acted as judge, prosecutor and defense in the special trials at the base.

They said the U.S. authorities should "expeditiously bring all Guantanamo Bay detainees to trial" under international law, "or release them without further delay".

The White House quickly hit back at the investigators, criticising them for writing the report without having been to Guantanamo.

The experts cancelled a planned visit to the camp last year because the United States refused to give them free access to all prisoners.

They based their report on U.S. government answers to a questionnaire, plus interviews with former inmates in Britain, France and Spain, and lawyers for some detainees.

"The United Nations should be making serious investigations across the world, and there are many instances in which they do when it comes to human rights. This was not one of them," said spokesman Scott McClellan.

"And I think it's a discredit to the UN when a team like this goes about rushing to report something when they haven't even looked into the facts, all they've done is look at the allegations," he told reporters. "We know that these are dangerous terrorists being kept at Guantanamo Bay," he said. "I think that what we are seeing is a rehash of allegations that have been made by lawyers representing some of these detainees."

McClellan said Al-Qaeda detainees were "trained to provide false information," including allegations of torture.

UN chief Annan added to the controversy when he said: "I think sooner or later there will be a need to close Guantanamo. "It will be up to the (U.S.) government to decide hopefully to do it as soon as possible."

Annan said "There's a lot in the report and I cannot say I necessarily agree with everything (in it). "But the basic point that one cannot detain individuals in perpetuity and that charges have to be brought against them and (they must) be given a chance to explain themselves and (be) prosecuted, charged or released."