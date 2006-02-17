U.S. wholesale inflation hotter than expected

WASHINGTON (AFP) – U.S. wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in January with price increases for automobiles, electricity and pharmaceuticals leading the way, the government reported Friday.

The Labor Department's producer price index, a key gauge of inflation at the wholesale level, was hotter than the 0.2 percent rise expected by private economists.

Energy prices were not the culprit however, holding flat overall for the month. The core index, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, rose 0.4 percent, ahead of the consensus analyst estimate of a 0.2 percent rise.

Food prices were up 0.2 percent for the month.

The latest data pushed the year-over-year rise in the PPI to 5.7 percent but the core index is up just 1.5 percent.

Car prices rose 1.1 percent and truck prices gained 0.7 percent. Drug prices rose 0.6 percent.

The Federal Reserve has warned that further increases in short-term rates may be needed to quell inflationary pressures.

However, the PPI is not the main inflation gauge that Fed officials watch; they prefer to watch consumer prices as measured by the Commerce Department's price index for personal consumption expenditures.