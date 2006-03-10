Sun sets on Phoenix streak with loss to Spurs

PHOENIX (Reuters) -- Tony Parker poured in 29 points and back court partner Manu Ginobili chipped in with 18 as the San Antonio Spurs dumped Phoenix 117-93 on Thursday, snapping the Suns' 11 game win streak.

Tim Duncan had 16 for the red hot Spurs, who shot a sizzling 55 percent on the way to collecting their eighth win in nine games.

Shawn Marion had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Boris Diaw flirted with a triple-double with 16 points, nine rebounds and nine assists but the Suns lacked their usual spark without league MVP Steve Nash, who missed his first game of the season with a sprained ankle.

The Suns scored the first basket but it would be their only lead of the game as the Spurs followed up with an 8-0 run and never looked back leading 38-19 after the opening quarter and 64-50 at the half.

After the break the Spurs continued to pour it on, opening up a 20-point advantage before coasting into the final 12 minutes with a commanding 89-71 edge.

In Philadelphia, Carmelo Anthony hit for 29 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to overshadow another dominant display from Allen Iverson leading the Denver Nuggets past the 76ers 97-93.

Anthony's total included the go ahead bucket with 18 seconds to play as the Nuggets held on to post their third straight win.

Ruben Patterson contributed 20 points to the Denver cause while Marcus Camby helped out with 13 points and 14 rebounds. No other Nuggets hit double figures.

Iverson turned in a typically energetic effort, pouring in a game high 38 points along with six rebounds and six assists.

Chris Webber was the only other 76er in double figures with 17 points and 20 rebounds as Philadelphia dropped their third straight game.

In Portland, Dirk Nowitzki drained a game high 33 points and pulled down 10 rebounds as the Dallas Mavericks eased to 109-92 win over Trail Blazers.

Jason Terry had 19 points and Marquis Daniels added 13 points for the Mavericks, who have won three of their last four games.

Zach Randolph paced Portland with 29 points while Sebastian Telfair added 12 points and eight assists as the slumping Trail Blazers lost for the 10th time in 11 games.