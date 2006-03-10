EU, Russia to discuss energy issues

BRUSSELS (IRNA) -- European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin next Friday (March 17) in Moscow for a broad discussion on global issues and future EU-Russia relations.

The meeting takes place ahead of the forthcoming G8 Summit in St Petersburg, said a commission statement in Brussels Thursday.

A key element of the talks will be a discussion on energy security, one of the priorities of the Russian G8 Presidency and also a topic of the EU summit in Brussels on March 23 and 24.

Leaders of the 25-member European bloc are due to discuss the commission's Energy Green Paper.

"At the heart of our relations will be a new energy partnership with Russia. We want to work with Russia on energy security in a positive and constructive way.

"Europe and Russia are energy interdependent and the message that I will take to Moscow is that on energy as in many other areas where we have common interests, we must maximize our cooperation," said Barroso in press statements.