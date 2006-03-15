Morocco sees port traffic up 4.4% in 2006

RABAT (Reuters) – Morocco sees the volume of goods passing through its ports growing 4.4 percent to 69.1 million tons this year as it boosts capacity at terminals to encourage export-led growth, the transport ministry said on Wednesday.

Container traffic is seen at up 10.3 percent at 6.1 million tons while total exports from Morocco's ports are expected to increase by 4.8 percent, "in line with the outlook for growth in the national economy", the ministry said in a statement.

The government is spending 2.963 billion dirhams ($325 million) to allow its ports to handle heavier traffic, with the biggest expansion at Tangier in the north of the kingdom.

The move is part of wider efforts to stimulate the economy and reduce unemployment and poverty by expanding the manufacturing sector and external trade through liberal reforms, investment incentives and free trade agreements.

The government expects the economy to recover this year after growth slowed in 2005 as droughts wilted the grain harvest and textile exports were hit by increasing competition from Asian rivals.

The transport ministry said its ports still achieved an increase in activity of 10.7 percent to 55.9 million tons in the 10 months to the end of October, with national port operator ODEP's revenue growing 12.3 percent to 2.044 billion dirhams.