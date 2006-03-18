Klinsmann offers support for Schweinsteiger

MUNICH, Germany (AFP) -- Germany manager Jurgen Klinsmann has told Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger that he has his full backing after a Munich newspaper accused the player of being involved in a match-fixing scandal.

"We all know that the story has no substance," Klinsmann said. "At the moment rumors are just being bellowed out in Germany. "It is not just damaging for football but for the whole of society."

Klinsmann has also assured the 21-year-old Schweinsteiger that he would still be considered for Germany's friendly match against the United States in Dortmund on Wednesday.

Schweinsteiger has won 24 caps for his country and is one of Klinsmann's top players heading into this summer's World Cup finals on home soil.

The Munich-based TZ newspaper reported in its Friday edition that Schweinsteiger was one high-profile footballer placing suspiciously high bets on rigged matches.

The TZ also named two players from the second division 1860 Munich club, Australian international Paul Agostino and Dutchman Quido Lanzaat, in connection with the scandal.

Both Agostino and Lanzaat have protested their innocence and are considering legal action.

Schweinsteiger has informed Bayern of his innocence and the club have advised him to keep silent and let the truth do the talking. "Bastian has not done anything wrong so does need to justify a single thing," said Bayern general manager Uli Hoeness. "We will take care of the rest along with the judges."

With the World Cup finals beginning on June 9 host nation Germany hoped for a clean-cut image but disgraced referee Robert Hoyzer ensured that was impossible.

The 26-year-old Hoyzer was sentenced to jail in November after admitting to fixing four matches for financial gain.

The tainted official had been taking bribes from a Croatian mafia circle based in Berlin and he named and shamed others involved in the match-rigging ring.

Hoyzer was sentenced to two years and five months in jail last November. He is currently appealing his sentence. Another former referee, Dominik Marks, was given an 18-month suspended sentence.

A Croatian, Ante Sapina, was found guilty of masterminding the match-fixing operation and sentenced to two years and 11 months in prison.