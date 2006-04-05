If a family member has Alzheimer's

If a family member, friend, or loved one has Alzheimer's disease, you know how difficult the disease is to observe and manage.

Alzheimer's is a progressive disease of the brain that impacts a person's memory, behavior, reasoning and judgment.

There is no cure for Alzheimer's, but there are little things you can do to help keep your loved one content and aware.

With a planned daily routine, Alzheimer's patients may function better, wander less and experience less frustration, the Alzheimer's Association says. As their disease progresses, however, they will need help with daily activities, including remembering to dress appropriately for the time of day and weather, remembering to eat meals, cleaning, doing the laundry, and paying bills.

Helping them with these duties each day will help them feel more independent and involved in decisions about their lives.

The Alzheimer's Association also suggests you plan activities in small social settings, such as lunches or dinners with friends or family.

Taking walks, playing cards, listening to music, reading, or doing crossword puzzles are also good activities for Alzheimer's patients. (HealthDay News)