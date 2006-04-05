Soothing your child's headache

If your child complains of a headache, here are a few tips that can help relieve the pain and keep your child comfortable, courtesy of the Yale-New Haven Children's Hospital:

-- Give your child the recommended dosage of acetaminophen every four hours until the headache subsides.

-- If acetaminophen is not successful, try the recommended dosage of ibuprofen no more than every six hours. Do not give in conjunction with acetaminophen.

-- Do not give your child aspirin.

-- Put your child to rest in a quiet room with low light.

-- Talk to your child about any stress or anxiety that may be stemming from school or at home. Emotional stresses can often cause headaches.

-- If his headache does not subside or he seems otherwise visibly ill, you should consult your pediatrician. (HealthDay News)