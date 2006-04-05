Oil above $66 on big drop in U.S. gasoline supply

LONDON (Reuters) – Oil rose above $66 a barrel on Wednesday as a bigger-than-expected drop in gasoline inventories in top consumer the United States and the loss of a quarter of Nigeria's oil output renewed concern over supply.

U.S. light sweet crude oil futures for May delivery rose 47 cents to $66.70 a barrel, while London Brent crude was up 51 cents to $66.90 by 1530 GMT.

Oil prices are sensitive to changes in gasoline stocks in the U.S., especially towards summer as demand peaks. Crude oil supply from Nigeria, Africa's largest producer, remains cut by more than 500,000 barrels per day because of militant attacks. "The draw on gasoline was bigger than expected and is bullish," said Scott Meyers, senior analyst at Pioneer Futures, New York. "Gasoline is leading the pack now, overshadowing the build in crude stocks."

Crude inventories in the U.S. rose 2.1 million barrels in the week ended March 31, but gasoline stocks fell 4.4 million barrels, according to a weekly government report on Wednesday.

A survey of analysts by Reuters had forecast a rise in crude stocks of 1.1 million barrels and a dip in gasoline inventory of 1.6 million barrels.

Nigeria talks

Prices recovered from a sell-off on Tuesday after news a meeting between the Nigeria government and groups from the oil-producing delta was unlikely to achieve anything because key players from the militant side would be absent.

"We dissociate ourselves from the Abuja jamboree ... which is a waste of time and resources," said activist group Ijaw Youth Leaders Forum in a statement.

Industry sources said on Wednesday, Royal Dutch Shell and other companies had no plans to return their staff to abandoned oilfields in Nigeria's southern delta until there was a truce with militants.

But Nigerian Oil Minister Edmund Daukoru said he expected production to be restored on Thursday at Shell's EA oilfield, which normally pumps about 115,000 bpd.

While crude oil inventories are rising in the U.S., worries about Nigeria and fellow-OPEC producer Iran, which is embroiled in a dispute with the west over its nuclear program, have prevented prices from falling far.

"It's a fight between oversupply in the market, building inventories and geopolitical risks," said Michael Lewis, global head of commodity research at Deutsche Bank.

Daukoru, who is also OPEC president, said gasoline supplies could be tightened by refining bottlenecks, especially as the U.S. driving season approaches.

"OPEC can supply more if more OPEC oil is called for," Daukoru, who is also Nigeria's oil minister, told reporters on the sidelines of an African energy conference in Algiers. "But if the downstream cannot process what we place on the market, it is useless to ask OPEC to produce more."