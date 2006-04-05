Russia likes to have a role in IPI pipeline project

NEW DELHI (Hindustan Times) – Russia is interested in becoming an active partner in the Iran-Pakistan-India gas pipeline that would help India to meet its energy needs to a great extent.

The Russian proposal to be a partner in the proposed pipeline project was conveyed by Prime Minister Mikhail Fradikov during his visit here, Russian Ambassador to India Vyacheslav Trubnikov informed at a seminar on "Indo Russian Relations in New Global Scenario" here on Tuesday evening.

The seminar, was organized by the Unity International Foundation and the Gandhi and Darshan Samiti, was inaugurated by former Prime Minister IK Gujral.

Russia has recently supplied 60 tons of low enriched uranium for the first and second reactor of the Tarapur nuclear plant.

The Ambassador said there was a great potential of cooperation in nuclear and energy sectors and the excellent ties between the two countries could help further consolidate cooperation in the nuclear field.

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