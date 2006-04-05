Cuba buys train engines, buses from China

HAVANA (AFP) -- President Fidel Castro said Cuba has bought from China 100 train engines and more than 7,000 buses for delivery this year, as part of his "energy revolution" to save fuel and improve public transport on the communist island.

"One hundred train engines ... we've also signed contracts for 1,000 20-ton trucks," Castro, 79, said Tuesday at the Karl Marx Theater, on the anniversary of two communist youth organizations.

Castro said more than 7,000 buses would be delivered by China this year, and "thousands of passenger railroad cars are being repaired" for future service in Cuba.

He said the purchases were part of his "energy revolution" for nationwide fuel conservation. He said Cuba's public transport sector also needed upgrading after the deterioration that set in following the demise of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Cuba in January received 12 Chinese train engines valued at 15 million dollars (12 million euros). In February, it received 1,000 fuel-efficient buses from the Yutong company.

China is Cuba's second largest trading partner after Venezuela. They exchanged goods of more than 550 million dollars last year.

Cuba-China bilateral trade is expected to grow 48 percent this year focusing on transportation, mineral extraction (nickel), electronic goods, biotechnology, tourism and shipbuilding.