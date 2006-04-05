Art news in brief Lotfi and Kalhor to perform concert in Shiraz

TEHRAN -- Tar player Mohammadreza Lotfi and kamancheh player Kayhan Kalhor are to perform a concert in Shiraz on April 26.

The two virtuosos and Majid Derakhshani, Mohammad-Ali Kianinejad, Ardeshir Kamkar, and Morteza Ayani will also be holding master music classes in Shiraz before the concert.

Moradi to tour Europe

TEHRAN -- Ali-Akbar Moradi is to perform a one-week concert series in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Britain beginning on May 13.

He is scheduled to perform improvised pieces on the tanbur (an Iranian string instrument) accompanied by Ulas Ozdemir on the Turkish baglama (the most commonly used string instrument in Turkey).

“Gilaneh” honored at Las Palmas filmfest

TEHRAN -- Director Rakhshan Bani-Etemad’s “Gilaneh” was honored at the 7th International Film Festival of Las Palmas, Spain, which was held from March 24 to April 1.

The festival featured 15 feature-length movies and 12 short films from different countries.

“Returning Home” heads to Latvia

TEHRAN -- Iranian animated film “Returning Home” directed by Behzad Farhat is to be screened at the 4th International Festival of Animation Films “Bimini” which will take place from April 5 to 9 in Riga at the Cinema Daile.