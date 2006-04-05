Fate of stolen Farshchian drawings still unknown

TEHRAN -- The fate of the works by master miniaturist Mahmud Farshchian which were stolen from the Farshchian Museum almost nine months ago is still unknown, ISNA reported on Wednesday.

According to ISNA, one of the museum workers took some of the drawings out of their frames and stole them at a time when the museum was open but had no visitors. Farshchian Museum curator Farzaneh Emadi said that the worker was arrested the day after the robbery but he keeps saying, “I don’t know where the works are.”

She explained that the stolen items were simple drawings by the master kept in the storeroom.

The director of the Sadabad Complex, where the Farshchian Museum is located, said that the case is being seriously pursued by the court.

Mohammad Abdolalipur expressed hope that the worker would finally tell authorities what happened to the works after all these months.

He will remain in jail until the works are returned, he added.

Abdolalipur did not give details on how the worker gained access to the storeroom, since workers are only allowed to go to the storerooms to clean them on the orders of the museum manager, but only said that the works were probably unframed and only wrapped in paper.

The Farshchian Museum was established in 2001 at the Sadabad Complex. It is home to seventy works by the 76-year-old painter and miniaturist that he donated to the Cultural Heritage and Tourism Organization.

Farshchian is currently working on two works, “Ghadir Khumm” and “The Holy Tempest”.

“The Holy Tempest” depicts the crucifixion of Jesus Christ (AS). He also plans to donate these two works to the Farshchian Museum.