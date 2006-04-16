Akhondzadeh to take over as Iran’s envoy to Berlin

TEHRAN -- Iran’s ambassador to the International Atomic Energy Agency Ali- Asghar Soltanieh said Sunday he would soon take over as Iran’s representative to the UN Office at Vienna and all the Vienna-based international organizations alongside his current post.

Mohammad Mahdi Akhondzadeh who previously held the position of Iran’s representative to the UN office in Vienna will instead be appointed as Iran’s ambassador to Germany.

Tehran is replacing 60 of its ambassadors, or around half the total, Iran's deputy foreign minister was quoted as saying Sunday, AFP reported.

"Some media said the changes were due to political reasons while it is not true. Rotating the diplomats every year is natural in the Foreign Ministry," Mehdi Mostafavi said.

No indications of the new changes were given, except for postings in Vienna and Berlin.