Leading U.S. senator urges direct U.S.-Iran talks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -- The United States should hold direct talks with Iran on its nuclear program and go slow on pressing for sanctions, the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee said on Sunday.

Differing with the Bush administration's insistence on a multilateral approach through the UN Security Council, Sen. Richard Lugar said direct talks with Iran would be useful as part of a broad dialogue on energy.

Speaking on ABC's "This Week," Lugar said it was also too soon to press hard for sanctions aimed at halting Iran's nuclear program.

"I believe, for the moment, that we ought to cool this one, too," said Lugar, an Indiana Republican.

"We need to make more headway diplomatically."

U.S. President George W. Bush's administration has ruled out bilateral talks with Tehran over its nuclear program, although it has opened a door to direct talks with Iran on sectarian violence in neighboring Iraq.

Iran says the nuclear program seeks only to produce electricity.

Lugar, an Indiana Republican, said Iran is "a part of the energy picture" and direct talks could be helpful.

"Clearly their ties with India and with China, quite apart from others, are really critical to (energy developments)," he said.

"We need to talk about that. Maybe we need to focus our attention less right now on the centrifuges than on how power is going to come out ... to all of these countries in some more satisfying way," he said.

Iran announced last week it had enriched uranium for use in fueling power stations for the first time. Asked about sanctions, Lugar said: "I would hold off for the time being until we're certain that they're going to be effective."

"And they will not be effective without European friends who are in our negotiations quite apart from the Chinese, the Indians and the others," he said.

State Department spokeswoman Nancy Beck said she had no comment. A White House spokesman had no immediate comment.