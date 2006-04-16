Rice to carry out Powell's thrice-cancelled trip to Greece

ATHENS (AFP) — U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice will make a lightning visit to Athens later this month ahead of an informal NATO meeting in Bulgaria, the Greek press reported.

According to the press reports, Greek and American diplomats are seeking to arrange a visit by Rice before April 27-28, when she is scheduled to attend an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Sofia.

The Greek foreign ministry did not return calls for a comment.

Greek Foreign Minister Dora Bakoyannis personally extended Rice an invitation to Athens on March 23 during an official visit to Washington.

"I am particularly pleased that she accepted," Bakoyannis told a news conference at the time.

Rice's immediate predecessor Colin Powell had cancelled trips to Greece on three occasions in 2004 and 2003.

One of Powell's planned visits -- designed to coincide with the closing ceremony of the Athens 2004 Olympics -- sparked a left-wing demonstration in the Greek capital against US policies in the Middle East, and was called off at the last minute.

In 1999, an official visit by then President Bill Clinton was marked by violent anti-U.S. protests in Athens that left more than 15 people injured, including two U.S. television crew members.