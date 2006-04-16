Software engineers top list of best U.S. jobs
Placing second were college professors and administrators and third were financial advisors, as surveyed by Money magazine, published by Time Inc., and Salary.com, compensation experts based in Needham, Massachusetts.
The job of software engineer topped the list based on strong growth prospects, average pay of $80,500 and potential for creativity, the survey showed.
In second place, college professors, instructors and administrators reported the lowest number of work hours per week, averaging 30 hours, and the highest number of annual vacation days, at 31 days, the survey said.
They also scored well in terms of stress levels, flexibility and creativity.
Dentists, on the other hand, reported the least number of vacation days, averaging 14 days, it said.
To rank the jobs, the study weighted job growth and income along with so-called softer factors such as flexibility after surveying people who said, "I'm completely stressed out, and I can't manage everything. Home and work are this massive jumble," said Craig Matters, Money's executive editor.
"People were really looking for more flexibility and less stress," he said.
"That just got pounded into our heads."
The top three complaints of stress were too much work at 28 percent, no room for advancement at 20 percent and deadlines, also at 20 percent.
Technology and health care fields accounted for nearly a third of the top 50 best jobs, the survey said.
To determine the top 50, Money and Salary.com said they began with a list of about 250 jobs, most requiring more than a high education, in 19 industries.
They eliminated jobs with low growth rates or low levels of employment or compensation, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
They used online surveys of 26,000 people to rank the rest based on growth and average pay as well as stress levels, flexibility, creativity and ease of entry and advancement in the field.
The following is a list of the top 50 jobs, with their 10-year job growth forecast and their average pay, including salaries and bonuses.
1. Software engineer, 46.07 percent, $80,427
2. College professor, 31.39 percent, $81,491
3. Financial advisor, 25.92 percent, $122,462
4. Human resources manager, 23.47 percent, $73,731
5. Physician assistant, 49.65 percent, $75,117
6. Market research analyst, 20.19 percent, $82,317
7. Computer/IT analyst, 36.10 percent, $83,427
8. Real estate appraiser, 22.78 percent, $66,216
9. Pharmacist, 24.57 percent, $91,998
10. Psychologist, 19.14, percent, $66,359
11. Advertising manager, 20.34 percent, $107,049
12. Physical therapist, 36.74 percent, $54,883
13. Technical writer, 23.22 percent, $57,841
14. Chiropractor, 22.40 percent, $84,996
15. Medical scientist, 34.06 percent, $70,053
16. Physical scientist, 12.18 percent, $80,213
17. Engineer, 13.38 percent, $76,100
18. Curriculum developer, 27.53 percent, $55,793
19. Editor, 14.77 percent, $78,242
20. Public relations specialist, 22.61 percent, $84,567
21. Sales manager, 19.67 percent, $135,903
22. Optometrist, 19.73 percent,$93,670
23. Property manager, 15.30 percent, $78,375
24. Actuary, 23.16 percent, $81,509
25. Writer, 17.72 percent, $60,519
26. Social service manager, 25.52 percent, $74,584
27. Paralegal, 29.75 percent, $61,204
28. Health services manager, 22.76 percent, $92,211
29. Advertising sales agent, 16.33 percent, $112,683
30. Physician/Surgeon, 23.98 percent $247,536
31. Management analyst, 20.12 percent, $63,426
32. Occupational therapist, 33.61 percent, $51,973
33. Mental health counselor, 27.18 percent, $53,150
34. Landscape architect, 19.43 percent, $50,383
35. Biotechnology research scientist, 17.05 percent, $66,393
36. Urban planner, 15.17 percent, $60,891
37. Lawyer, 14.97 percent, $153,923
38. Speech-language pathologist, 14.57 percent, $58,329
39. Meeting and convention planner, 22.21 percent, $56,072
40. Dietitian/Nutritionist, 18.30 percent, $52,244
41. Biological scientist, 17.03 percent, $61,317
42. Financial analyst, 17.33 percent, $66,203
43. Dentist, 13.52 percent, $122,883
44. Accountant, 22.43 percent, $62,575
45. Environmental scientist, 17.11 percent, $59,027
46. Lab technologist, 20.53 percent, $51,502
47. Registered nurse, 29.35 percent, $68,872
48. Sales engineer, 13.96 percent, $78,875
49. Veterinarian, 17.39 percent, $79,923
50. School Administrator, 14.55 percent, $73,767