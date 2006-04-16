Parsian Gas Refinery produces 18,000 bpd gas liquids

TEHRAN – Parsian Gas Refinery produces about 18,000 barrels per day (bpd) of gas liquids, noted an official with the refinery.

Generally speaking, the refinery in the past year received something between 25 to 27 million cubic meters of natural gas input, the Persian service of Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) quoted Mirza Mohammadi as saying on Sunday.

With the development plan of the refinery scheduled to be completed by the end of the year (Iranian year ends March 20) the input gas capacity of the plant is expected to hit 48 million cubic meters per day. Therefore, all the gas produced at Tabnak natural gas field will be used as the feedstock for the refinery, he explained.

The refinery was opened last year but due to the low quality of the output gas its operation was stopped. However, following some repair and reconstruction works, the refinery has resumed production again.