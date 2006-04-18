WASHINGTON (AFP) - A close aide to Iran's top nuclear official is visiting the United States -- at the height of a showdown between the West and Tehran over its nuclear program.

The U.S. State Department confirmed Monday that Mohammad Nahavandian, an economics and technology aide to Iran's top nuclear negotiator Ali Larijani, was in town, but would not say how he got into the country or what he was doing.

"He's not here for meetings with U.S. government officials to my knowledge; certainly not with members of the State Department," spokesman Sean McCormack said. McCormack said Nahavandian had not been issued a visa but was in the United States legally, saying only: "There are a variety of other ways for an individual to arrive in the country."

Iran's former president Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani said Tuesday that Nahavandian was in the United States for a conference.

"He received an invitation to participate in a conference in America, being organized by U.S. scholars. He will address the conference," he told a press conference in Kuwait, without giving further details.

"I heard reports that he held official talks in Washington but Iran has denied such reports," he added.