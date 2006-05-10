Ahmadinejad’s letter a message from all Iranians: Haddad-Adel

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- Majlis Speaker Gholam-Ali Haddad-Adel here Wednesday said that President Mahmud Ahmadinejad's letter to U.S. President George W. Bush conveyed a message from the Iranian nation.

Addressing an open session of Majlis, he said the letter also conveyed a message from all world nations and Muslims.

The issues raised by President Ahmadinejad in his letter are not only issues affecting the Iranian people but also Christian Americans, who have raised the same issues with their president who claims to be a follower of Jesus Christ, he added.

Referring to the Iranian president's act of writing to the U.S. president as a "positive move," the speaker said Majlis had approved of the act.

The "initiative" is significant on many points, he stressed.

Iranians are a peace-seeking people who fully respect moral and spiritual values, he said, adding that this was the basis of the president's letter to Bush.

The Iranian nation sent Washington the message that it should not think it can do whatever it wants by relying on its might or that no one in the world has the authority to oppose its views, the speaker pointed out.

According to Haddad-Adel, the letter asked U.S. authorities how they could support oppression, terrorism and dictatorship, and said that the U.S. was adding insult to injury by justifying its crimes in the name of freedom, democracy and the fight against terrorism.

He added that the letter should not be taken as the start of a healing process of broken relations between the two countries.

Certain domestic and foreign circles have commented that by sending the letter, the Iranian president has decided to end the 27-year break in relations between the two states, he pointed out, and stressed that the interpretation is not correct.

It was Washington that cut off ties with Iran, the speaker said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not found any reason to mend relations in the past 27 years.

The letter thoroughly detailed Iran's reasons for not having any interest in reestablishing ties with the U.S., he added.

Lauding the courage of the Iranian president in writing the letter, the speaker expressed hope it would set the trend for dialogue of the kind the world needs and make global powers more responsive to world public opinion.