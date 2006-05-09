Germans pessimistic on 2006 World Cup title chances: opinion poll

BERLIN (IRNA) -- Only 31 days before the opening of the 2006 World Cup, a clear majority of Germans remain pessimistic about their country's chances to win the 64-game international football tournament, according to a survey released Tuesday by the German N24 all-news television network.

Some 71 percent of those questioned say Germany stands no chance to conquer the World Cup for a fourth time after 1954, 74 and 90, while 21 percent believe their national team will lift the World Cup trophy at Berlin's Olympic Stadium on July 9.

Germany who lost 2-0 to Brazil in the World Cup finals in Japan and South Korea, is placed in Group A together with Costa Rica, Poland and Ecuador.