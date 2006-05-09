First ASEANZ Tourism & Cultural Fair underway in Tehran

TEHRAN (CHN) – Center for Graduate International Studies of University of Tehran is hosting the First ASEANZ Tourism and Cultural Exhibition and Conference.

This tourism-cultural conference started its work Monday and will run for three days along with a handicrafts exhibition. In the opening ceremony of this conference, Henelito A. Sevilla, Jr. President of Phillippino-Irano Community Association explained the goals behind such a program and said: “We are hoping that through this conference and the exhibition, we introduce economic, cultural, and tourism potentials of the region and expand cultural relationships among ASEAN countries.”

After that, Dr. Nasrin Mosaffa, director of the Center for Graduate International Studies of Tehran University delivered a speech in which she briefly went over the three main themes which will be covered during the ASEANZ conference. “The first subject is the important role of the universities in today’s world. Universities are essential in economic and social life in most parts of the world and they play a key role in human resource development and are the centers where innovative ideas in science and technology are created. They also contribute greatly to international communication and cultural interactions among different nations,” said Dr. Mosaffa in her opening speech.

“What is remarkable is to see that in most well-known universities of the world, the number of international students has increased significantly during the recent years. In many universities there is a growing tendency to give an opportunity to at least 50 % of their students to have some foreign experience before graduating. Thus academic world has an important role in pushing forward the society for more understanding and dialogue with other countries. To fulfill this mission, it is important that the universities and their students have capacity to do social and cultural activities as happens in many places today,” she added. Mosaffa also referred to Asia as the largest continent in the world but said, “Asia is more than the biggest continent of the world; it is home of ancient and contemporary philosophical, cultural and religious heritage and also home of continuing process of understanding and utilizing the best ways to balance external ideas and indigenous aspirations in achieving development.” Regarding the growing process of globalization, Dr. Mosaffa said: “We live in a world that is changing with an unprecedented speed and globalization plays a considerable role in this regard. So only through establishing dialogues with people with different cultures we can cope with this phenomenon. Each nation and its culture make up part of the mankind heritage; so through understanding and respecting of other nations and cultures, we can reach globalization in its proper form.” Director of the Center for Graduate International Studies expressed her deep gratitude to the embassies of ASEAN countries and New Zealand in Tehran and those who made great efforts for holding this conference-exhibition and said: “With the kind support and contributions of embassies of ASEAN member states and New Zealand in Tehran, we were encouraged to organize this event to promote the image of our Center as a meeting place for academic gatherings and cultural activities.” She concluded her speech by saying that “the world is culturally diverse; nonetheless it should be united to create peace for the wellbeing of all human beings.”

Following her speech, the ribbon of an exhibition displaying handicrafts of ASEAN member countries was cut by H.E Suwit Saicheva, ambassador of Thailand in Tehran, and Dr. Mosaffa. In an interview with CHN, the ambassador of Thailand pointed to the long relationship which exists between Iran and Thailand and said: “We published a book on the 400 years of ties between Iran and Thailand and we like all Iranians to know about our good relationships. We also try to promote tourism between the two countries. In this regard, we provided some facilities for traveling of people from Iran to Thailand and vice versa. I also like to invite some Iranian cultural and religious authorities to visit Thailand to pave the way for expanding the already existing bilateral relationships between our nations.”

“We follow three major objectives in promoting relationships between the two countries: First, we try to facilitate the conditions of giving visas to those who want to go to Thailand. Second, we prepare booklets about major cities of Iran; and finally we take measures in familiarizing the organizers and companies of both countries with one another and provide them with opportunities to get to know more about each other. Last year, about ten thousand people came here from Thailand to visit Iran and we try to increase the number of tourists from both sides. Iran is a peaceful and powerful country and due to the great ancient civilization this country has, it is quite clear that Iranians should be proud of themselves,” he added. In a message to all Iranians who like to visit Thailand, H.E. Mr. Saicheva stated: “If you have the opportunity to visit Thailand, remember that this country is your friend. Iran and Thailand have had long relationships. We have something in common, yet we have some differences; so it would be a good experience to face them both.” In a short talk with CHN, Henelito A. Sevilla Jr., who is the initiator of this exhibition- conference said: “One of our major purposes in holding this exhibition is to introduce the culture and tradition of this part of the world to Iranians and especially the students. We believe that there are lots of cultural commonalities between Iran and The Philippines. Thousands of Iranian students are studying in Philippine Universities, but only a few students from The Philippines are studying here in Iran. So I think exchanging of students is important in promoting cultural relationships between the two countries.”

In the afternoon session of this conference, Mr. Eskandar, deputy of Indonesian ambassador in Tehran delivered a speech about the history of ASEAN and its goals. Then the representatives of other member countries talked about the characteristics of their countries from geographical, cultural, political and tourism points of views. The session continued with students’ forum.

This program will last for two more days and representatives from ASEAN member states will talk about their respective countries and their cultural features.