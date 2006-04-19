Britain's car-making sector hit by Peugeot factory closure

LONDON (AFP) – A move by French car maker PSA Peugeot Citroen to shut a British-based factory employing 2,300 people has dealt a fresh blow to Britain's automotive sector and prompted anger from trade unions.

Officials from Amicus and the Transport and General Workers Union are meeting Wednesday to decide how to respond to PSA's announcement on Tuesday to shut its base in Ryton, near the city of Coventry, by 2007.

The French automaker has blamed high production costs at a time of falling demand in Europe for its Peugeot 206 model, which is produced at the site in the West Midlands region of central England.

The area, located in the struggling heartland of British car manufacturing, has already been hit hard by an industrial decline, particularly after the collapse of iconic MG Rover in April last year.

British Prime Minister Tony Blair expressed his sadness and extended sympathies to those set to lose their jobs.

"It's inevitable that from time to time there will be these losses," he told parliament during a weekly questions session, noting that PSA was also closing two manufacturing units in France and one in Spain.

Jim O'Boyle, TGWU convener at Ryton, said Wednesday that he had received an email of support from union officials in France which said they were "disgusted" with the decision made by PSA.

"They are prepared to fall square behind whatever decision we take to try to get the company to reverse that decision. They are prepared to take action, what action that takes is a matter for them," O'Boyle told reporters.

However, he would not be drawn on whether he had requested the support of French unions for a British strike.

In the past 18 months, the West Midlands auto sector has lost more than 9,000 jobs.

PSA's decision came one year after MG Rover mothballed its huge car plant near Birmingham and axed 6,000 workers. U.S. giant Ford had also halted production of luxury Jaguar cars at its Coventry plant, shedding 1,100 jobs.

Union leaders claimed that Peugeot made the decision to sack 2,300 workers because it was easier to do it in Britain than in France.

The British trade and industry minister, Alan Johnson, speaking on BBC radio earlier Wednesday, argued that was "simply not the case" and denied that British manufacturing was in crisis.

"In the car industry we have eight major international car manufacturers operating in the UK and they're expanding," he told BBC radio. "They're expanding at Toyota, they're expanding at Nissan, they're expanding at Land Rover, they're expanding at BMW Mini."

According to Garel Rhys, head of the centre for automotive industry research at Cardiff University, the closure "does not mean that vehicle making in Britain is in trouble".

"It was effectively an assembly plant... nothing was actually manufactured on the site," he added.

He also brushed off suggestions that the motor industry was in decline, citing the example of BMW's mini operations in Cowley, near Oxford, where production expanded to 300,000 cars last year.

Rhys conceded that the British-owned car making sector has been under pressure for some time. "It's a motor industry in Britain, not a British motor industry. It's owned by other people and the industry has gone to other locations."

Those included a raft of Japanese motor companies, such as Nissan's plant in Washington, north eastern England, Toyota's central England base in Derby and Honda's factory in the western city of Swindon, he added.