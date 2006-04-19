Australian economic activity below trend in 2006: survey

SYDNEY (AFP) -- Australia's economic activity was likely to remain below trend for most of the year and there was no convincing case for an imminent rise in interest rates, a survey said Wednesday.

The Westpac-Melbourne Institute leading index, which predicts the likely pace of economic activity in the coming six to nine months, found that annualized growth was 3.5 percent in February, below its long-term trend of 3.7 percent.

The February figure was an increase of 0.2 percent on the previous month but well down on December's annualized growth rate of 4.5 percent.

"Growth is now below trend, as it was for most of 2005," said Westpac's global head of economics Bill Evans. "The leading index is not pointing to a strong recovery in Australia's growth rate. It is indicating that growth is likely to hold below trend for most of 2006."

Evans said there was no convincing case for a hike in interest rates by the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) at present, adding that markets expecting a 0.25 percent increase had over-reacted to recent strong data.

"The leading index is signaling that this strong run of data may not be sustained. The RBA is likely to take a prudent approach to policy by waiting to further test the sustainability of the recent strong data," Evans said.

"Westpac expect that rates will remain on hold following the May RBA board meeting".

The central bank last lifted its official cash rate, now 5.50 percent, in March 2005.

Evans said there would be a continuing solid contribution to growth from business investment and exports but that residential building would remain a drag on growth for most of the year.

"The key 'swing' variable will be the consumer," he said.

A tentative consumer was the major brake on economic activity in 2005 but there had recently been more encouraging signs from retail sales and credit data that the consumer may be "bouncing back", Evans said.

But there needed to be some caution, he said.

"The best analysis of this print of the leading index is that the early signs of a strong recovery in consumer spending may not be sustained," he said.