600 more British troops set to bolster frontline Afghan forces

LONDON (The Times) - An extra infantry battalion of about 600 soldiers has been put on standby to be sent to Afghanistan in March to increase the size of the British force to more than 6,500 Service personnel.

A decision by ministers on the expected reinforcements is due soon because preparations are already far in advance to replace the Royal Marines currently deployed in Helmand province, southern Afghanistan. The Marines of 3 Commando Brigade are due to return home in March.

They are being replaced by 12 Mechanised Brigade, commanded by Brigadier John Lorimer. He has been on a reconnaissance mission to Helmand to review troop requirements for his tour of duty.

The brigade is due in Helmand in March with only two infantry regiments, the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards and the 1st Battalion The Royal Anglian Regiment, replacing 42 and 45 Royal Marine Commandos. Now it appears likely that there will be three.

The extra infantry regiment earmarked for Afghanistan is the 1st Battalion The Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters, which is currently based in London on public duties. This regiment is not normally part of 12 Mechanised Brigade.

The standby alert for The Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters, based at Cavalry Barracks in Hounslow, was raised yesterday by Liam Fox, the Shadow Defence Secretary, during Defence Questions in the Commons. Des Browne, the Defence Secretary, refused to respond to remarks that he called speculation.

The expected decision to increase the size of the force comes after a review of the security situation in southern Afghanistan, where attacks by the Taleban have continued since the first British force, based around 16 Air Assault Brigade, arrived in Helmand province in the spring of last year.

In the past, the winter months in Afghanistan have brought a tailing-off of Taleban activity, with the fighting season returning in the spring.

However, 3 Commando Brigade Royal Marines followed the aggressive tactics adopted by the paratroopers of 16 Air Assault Brigade and took the fight to the Taleban as soon as they arrived in Helmand in September, with the result that the conflict has remained at a high level. The intensity of the battles has forced ministers to consider whether more troops are needed.

There are currently 6,000 British Service personnel from all three Armed Forces in Afghanistan, with 5,000 based in the south.

An increase of an extra infantry battalion would bring the size of the force in Afghanistan closer to Britain’s military strength in Iraq, where there are currently 7,200 troops.

The addition of The Worcestershire and Sherwood Foresters would give Brigadier Lorimer greater flexibility. However, it was not clear whether he had asked for more troops, all of whom come under the overall command of the NATO International Security Assistance Force (ISAF). Dr Fox said in the Commons: “If we are sending an extra battalion to Helmand to boost our forces, the Government must ensure it provides extra support and equipment, in- cluding more helicopters and proper armored vehicles.”

He added: “Our troops deserve to have the kit they need to do the job asked of them.”

Dr Fox told The Times that he did not object to sending more troops to Afghanistan, but added that other NATO countries should also do so. “I want to see more NATO partners pulling their weight,” he said.