Schumacher praises Ferrari after victory

IMOLA, Italy (AFP) -- Michael Schumacher hailed Ferrari's 'amazing' work after securing his first win of the 2006 season in Sunday's San Marino Grand Prix.

It was the seven-times world champion's 85th career success, and seventh at Ferrari's home circuit, but he was chased home by defending world champion Fernando Alonso in his Renault.

In a repeat of last year's nose-to-tail thriller, but this time with the finishing order reversed, the 37-year-old German held on to win by two seconds.

It was sweet revenge and a satisfying moment.

"Great. What else can you say? We had an amazing weekend," said a delighted Schumacher.

"We have had a lot of work, we made some mistakes in the past race very obviously and to come here and perform the way we performed... well, it is fantastic. "Although at some moments we had some struggles, but generally over the weekend we were very competitive."

Schumacher is now second in the drivers' standings, 15 points behind Alonso, but the Ferrari driver reckons the title is still up for grabs.

"It (the title) was not really going away honestly, even with two difficult races," said Schumacher.

"But after this race it is looking two points better now and there is a long way to go.

Schumacher's last victory was at the six-car United States Grand Prix in Indianapolis last June, a race that turned into a fiasco when all the Michelin teams pulled out before the start.

The German's race at Imola, however, was not without problems after he struggled with his tires during the middle stint.

"We don't know what it is, we have to check the car," he said.

"A bit of graining but it never came back and it didn't do what it did at the beginning. "It was a bit of a struggle but we knew from last year that overtaking is nearly impossible unless you make a mistake and you study who is behind, where are the moments it could get critical, and you prepare for these areas and it worked out."

For Ferrari there was further delight in seeing Brazilian Felipe Massa finish fourth as they cut the gap to Renault in the constructors title race.

Renault now have 51 points and Ferrari 33.