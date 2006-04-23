“Return Home” off to Zlin

TEHRAN (MNA) -- Iranian director Behzad Farahat’s animated film “Return Home” will be screened at the 46th Zlin International Film Festival for Children and Youth, which is to be held from May 28 to June 3 in the Czech Republic.

The festival will feature several sections including Feature Films for Children, Feature Films for Youth, Animated Films, European Debuts, and sidelines sections.

Produced by the Institute for the Intellectual Development of Children and Young Adults (IIDCYA), the movie tells the story of a little turtle who pays special attention to nature and is attracted by every sound, movement, and beauty. He becomes lost in a heavy fog one day, but manages to find his way home with the help of the sights and sounds of nature.

The film was also shown earlier this month at the 4th International Festival of Animation Films “Bimini” in Riga, Latvia.