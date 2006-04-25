BARCELONA, Spain (AFP) -- Czech Tomas Berdych put out one Spaniard but three more won through as Tuesday spelled more good luck for home players at the Barcelona Open.

A total of 21 Spaniards began the home week at the temple of the sport in the country, the Real Club de tennis, which was founded in 1899. Eight of their number won opening matches on Monday.

The 20-year-old ninth seed Berdych, who has struggled since winning the Paris Masters last November, produced a defeat of Spain's Alberto Montanes 4-6, 7-5, 7-5 to reach the second round.

Monates has played quarterfinals in three clay tournaments this season.

But that one loss was offset as Alberto Martin, Alberto Portas and 12th seed Fernando Verdasco all ploughed ahead in early action.

Two of the three victories came in all-Iberian battles, with the 63rd-ranked Martin defeating 339th-ranked teenaged wild card Bartolome Salva-Vidal 6-4, 6-2.

Portas overcame Oscar Hernandez 6-2, 6-4, leaving the 28-year-old standing 0-3 in ATP tournaments this season.

Verdasco beat Czech Robin Vik 6-3, 6-4 to set up a second-round clash with Argentine Agustin Calleri, who knocked out the last of two Americans in the field, Justin Gimelstob, 6-2, 6-1.

A pair of Italians advanced, with Potito Starace notching the day's second defeat of a Czech as he beat Lukas Dlouhy 6-4, 6-2 and Filippo Volandri eliminating compatriot Andrea Stoppini 6-3, 6-1.