China to put brakes on real estate projects, new lending

BEIJING (AFP) -- China announced plans Tuesday to curb new real estate projects and other overheated sectors by cutting credit in an effort to cool an economy that boomed at 10.2 percent in the first quarter.

"First we must strengthen adjustments in fixed assets investments and tighten the throttle on land and credit," the National Developmental Reform Commission said in a policy paper on its website. "New projects must conform with state industrial policies and market standards and we must prevent excessive investment in some industries and regions."

In the first quarter, urban fixed asset investment rose by 29.8 percent, 4.5 percentage points higher than a year earlier, remaining the main driver of economic growth along with foreign trade.

But in 16 of China's provinces fixed assets investment growth exceeded 35 percent, while in 16 out of 30 major production industries investment growth exceeded 40 percent, the paper said.

"Too many local areas are continuing the trend of mainly relying on investment to increase economic growth, while as the price for primary resources and goods rises unneeded projects are being revived," it said.

From January to March this year, property developers invested 279.3 billion yuan (34.8 billion dollars) in construction projects, up 20 percent, the National Bureau of Statistics reported on the weekend.

During the first quarter of 2006, the amount of unsold real estate in China rose 23.8 percent over the same period last year to 123 million square meters, it added.

The planning commission's policy paper also warned of dangerous signs of overcapacity and overproduction in some industries, including steel, cement glass and other building materials.

So far this year, steel production remained near record highs, but sales during the first quarter were only up by 6.3 percent while profits in the industry fell by 57 percent over the same period last year, it said.