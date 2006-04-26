‘We can connect ECO with Islamic countries’: Iranian VP

TEHRAN (ISNA) – The Iranian vice president Parviz Davudi commented that less developed countries in region had no choice other than acting in unison to eliminate tariff barriers on increasing the volume of products and creating new opportunities.

The official while commenting on the globalization process in the last two decades added that this process had worried the developing countries and if they had not adopted good policies, the process would have destroyed their economic power.

"Of course the regional countries have not overlooked this problem and have established several union and regional organization such as European Union," continued Davudi.

The Iranian official added that these movements and unison had been on political and military issues during the last years but regarding the importance of the economic factors in determining international policies, they were considered to be important nowadays.

"Due to vast cooperation between ECO members, the regional countries will become more powerful," commented the Iranian vice president.

He recognized the ECO members as a boundary between Europe, Asia and Africa and stated that these countries had rich sources of uranium, gas and oil.

Davudi highlighted that ECO place had been impaired due to low amount of regional commerce and the weakness in transportation systems. Iran could be considered as a linking point between ECO members and Islamic countries, he stated.

"The ninth government’s policy is to increase Iran's cooperation with regional countries such as the transfer of gas through pipelines to Turkmenistan, India, Pakistan and Turkey and also exporting oil to Iraq," said Davudi.

This official announced that Iran's government had provided some facilities for issuing visas for the regional project owners.

The Iranian vice president, Parviz Davudi while pointing to the role of transportation in expanding relations between countries, commented that ECO members had to allocate more budgets to the transportation industry.