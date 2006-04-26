First Bakun period burial discovered in Bolaghi Valley

TEHRAN -- The joint German-Iranian archaeological team working in the Bolaghi Valley in Fars Province has unearthed an entire skeleton of a girl beside a pottery kiln from the Bakun period (late 5th to early 4th millennium BC), the Persian service of CHN reported on Wednesday.

The team, which has been tasked with excavating prehistoric and Achaemenid sites, is one of several teams working on the Archaeological Rescue Excavations of the Bolaghi Valley, a project that has been implemented to study 130 archaeological sites before the reservoir of the Sivand Dam is filled and floods a large section of the valley in late spring.

The archaeologists believe that the girl lived in the Bakun period due to the shards found near her grave but have not yet determined why she died at such a young age.

The team has so far excavated five pottery kilns dating back to that prehistoric period.

“This is the first time archaeologists have found a burial from the Bakun period in the Bolaghi Valley,” said Mojgan Seyedin, the head of the Iranian team, adding that the joint team has completely unearthed the skeleton.

The body was discovered in a squatting position, with her hands placed under her head so that she appears to be sleeping like a child, and eight stone beads were also discovered around her hand and neck, Seyedin explained.

“We removed earth from the skeleton and fastened it in order to preserve its style of burial. Then we transferred it very carefully to a safe place in Pasargadae,” she added.

According to Seyedin, the skeleton is mostly intact despite being over 6000 years old and even all the teeth remain.

The archaeologists believe that there is no relationship between the pottery kiln and the girl, despite her grave’s proximity to the kiln.

The joint team is scheduled to continue excavations at the site until May 21.

Teams of Italian, Polish, Japanese, and Australian archaeologists have also participated in the rescue project.

The Italian team, which is working near the German-Iranian team, had previously discovered remains of a skeleton from the Iron Age.

In May 2005, French archaeologists working in the Bolaghi Valley excavated two skeletons which they believe date back to the Sassanid era (226–651 CE).