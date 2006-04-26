Children peddle for charities

Esther Torres, 4, pedals her tricycle during the Trike-A-Thon held at Los Baños Early Childhood Education Center. Torres and her classmates raised almost $1,000 for the annual St. Jude Children's Research Hospital fund-raiser.

Pupils revved up their wheels for a good cause Thursday- to help sick children feel better.

About 30 children from Los Baños Early Childhood Education Center participated in St. Jude Children's Research Hospital's annual Trike-A-Thon fund-raiser.

"We always try to help out others," center director Carrie St. Marie said of the yearly fund-raising effort. Last year they participated in a Cystic Fibrosis fund-raiser.

Little tikes from the center brought out their tricycles and completed laps around the playground to raise funds for St. Jude's research efforts and patient services.

St. Marie estimated the center raised $983.75 in pledges.

The Trike-A-Thon is the culmination of week-long activities that included bicycle safety tips, fun coloring activities, a visit by Bikewell Bear and a lesson in helping others, said Valeria Reynolds, a program supervisor for coordinator support at St. Jude.

"The program was specifically made for young kids so they can feel like they are helping out and at the same time, learn bike safety tips at an early age," she said.

For more than 20 years, St. Jude has coordinated Trike-A-Thon. Reynolds estimates that about 3,000 early childhood education centers around the country will participate in this year's event during the Week of the Young Child.

She said that on average, the Trike-A-Thon raises $3 million a year for the research hospital.

The Los Baños center began its pledge drive in the last week of March but because of the rain, had to postpone the tricycle ride until they had a sunny day.

Almost all the children that participated raised the minimum $35 needed to get a free t-shirt and trike license. Other prizes included backpacks and teddy bears.

St. Marie said that $35 doesn't sound like a lot but coming from 2 to 4 year olds, it's a fortune for the hospital.

"We tell them that some children can't be here because they are in the hospital and they need help to get better and they are always eager to help," she said. Source: Los Banos Enterprise