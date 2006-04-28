Serbia braces for punishment as Mladic deadline ends

BELGRADE (AFP) -- Serbia is bracing to be punished for its failure to hunt down Ratko Mladic as the latest deadline closes in for the capture of the fugitive former Bosnian Serb general wanted on genocide charges.

Belgrade has only been able to track down a handful of suspected Mladic collaborators since the international community began a countdown last month for his handover to the UN war crimes court by the end of April.

Rasim Ljajic, the minister in charge of Belgrade's cooperation with The Hague-based tribunal, said this week that some headway had been made in the manhunt, but admitted he was unsure if it would lead to Mladic's capture.

Pressure on Serbia and its federal partner Montenegro would "increase considerably" unless Mladic was handed over to the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, Ljajic said.

"The state is making efforts to locate and transfer Mladic to the tribunal," he told Dnevnik, a daily in the Serbian city of Novi Sad.

"The fact is that much of the network of Mladics helpers has been exposed and we today have much more information about his movements and hideouts. "It is a thankless task to predict whether this will be enough to complete this obligation by the end of the month."

Mladic has been one of the most wanted men in Europe since the UN court indicted him for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity in 1995.

The charges relate to his role in Bosnia's 1992-1995 war, notably the Srebrenica massacre of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys -- seen as the single worst atrocity in the continent since World War II.

Serbia-Montenegro's ambitions to integrate with the European Union and NATO hinge on its cooperation with The Hague.

In recent weeks, authorities in the country have detained five men suspected of having helped Mladic to avoid capture.

They were former chief of his security Jovo Djogo, retired naval captain Ratko Vucetic, former army colonel Stanko Ristic, his son Predrag and former soldier Sasa Badnjar.

Djogo is believed to have been a key Mladic collaborator and along with the Ristics is reported to have rented Belgrade apartments in which Mladic hid since 2002. Badnjar is thought to have been his personal driver.

Mladic was able to move freely around the Serbian capital without fear of arrest up until the overthrow from power of late Yugoslav leader Slobodan Milosevic in 2000.

But, according to an analyst who once attended Serbia's military academy with Mladic, he has since remained free from justice thanks to a small but loyal network of well-connected aides.

"Mladic has access to police information and he is able to use it well ... his entourage is tiny with perhaps only two people and is very mobile and able to move quickly," Ljubodrag Stojadinovic said this week.

The military analyst told Serbia's Blic daily that local authorities were unlikely to capture the former general by Sunday because the recent arrests were a "waste of time".

"If they were active accomplices, Mladic would already have been extradited" to the UN tribunal, he said, adding that the action came too late because they were last in contact with Mladic three years ago.

However the weekly Evropa said in its latest edition that authorities believe they have "finally found a man who could lead them to the exact place where Mladic is hiding".

The magazine was referring to Mriko Lugonja, whom it described as a "key link in the chain of Mladic's security".

"It is still unclear what Lugonja's role was in the network to hide Mladic, but Serbian intelligence officers are convinced that with him they are on the right track in the search for the top fugitive," Evropa said.

It added however that "making contact with the fugitive general does not mean ... that Ratko Mladic will end up in The Hague, or at least not before May 1," as demanded by the European Union.

The daily Press reported this week that Serbian authorities were negotiating with another contact, former general Zdravko Tolimir, who besides Mladic is one of the other five remaining fugitives of the UN tribunal.

The European Union had threatened to suspend Belgrade's talks on closer ties with the bloc last month, before Serbian Prime Minister Vojislav Kostunica promised to "locate, arrest and transfer" Mladic to The Hague without delay.

Serbia has persistently denied knowledge of Mladic's whereabouts, although it recently admitted he had been under military protection until mid-2002 and received a pension from Belgrade until last December.