Jordan's king hosts Egyptian president

AQABA, Jordan (AP) -- Jordan and Egypt said they hoped to encourage the newly formed Israeli government to return to negotiations and wanted the Palestinian president — not his Hamas-led government — to reach a final settlement with the Jewish state.

Jordan's King Abdullah II and Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak discussed their common strategy against terrorism and to promote peace in the region, Egypt's foreign minister said after a private meeting in the Red Sea resort town of Aqaba.

There is a "joint Egyptian-Jordanian-Arab effort to encourage the new Israeli government to abandon unilateral moves, return to the negotiating table and implement the road map for peace," Foreign Minister Ahmed Aboul Gheit told reporters.

Jordanian Foreign Minister Abdul-Illah al-Khatib added that the two Arab leaders wanted Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to negotiate a final peace settlement, rather than his Hamas-led government. "The Palestinian president is the one entitled to pursue the negotiations," he said. Pressed on whether this was an effort to circumvent Hamas — which has declined any official contact with Israel — al-Khatib said Jordan and Egypt hoped for a "unified Palestinian position."

The ministers confirmed that Mubarak and King Abdullah planned to hold separate meetings with Israel's Interim Prime Minister Ehud Olmert to push for the U.S.-backed peace agreement, which envisions an end to Palestinian-Israeli violence and the creation of an independent Palestinian state.

Separately, Bahrain's ambassador to the United States said his country would consider a formal diplomatic relationship with Israel if a peace agreement is concluded with the Palestinians.

Ambassador Naser M. Y. Al Belooshi spoke at a private reception in Palm Beach, Fla., hosted by the American Jewish Committee. "We have no problem starting a relationship with Israel," Al Belooshi said. "When we start a relationship, we want it to be a lasting relationship."

Israel and Bahrain share growing concerns over Iran's nuclear ambitions and Hamas' control of the Palestinian government, Al Belooshi said.

Al Belooshi also said Bahrain would not finance the Palestinian Authority under Hamas' leadership.

Bahrain was the first Persian Gulf country to formally end the trade boycott of Israel, though its parliament recently passed a resolution calling for the boycott's reinstatement.