Oman, BG sign gas field production-sharing accord

MUSCAT (Reuters) -- Oman signed on Sunday a production-sharing agreement with British oil and gas company BG Group for a gas block in the Gulf Arab state.

"BG will invest a minimum of $150 million over the next five years to develop the field," a BG official told reporters after signing the agreement.

Block 60, which covers almost 1,500 square km (579.2 sq miles), contains the Abu Bu Atoob gas and condensate discovery made in 1998. It has potential reserves of 8 trillion cubic meters, said a statement issued at the signing.

The government of independent oil producer Oman will sign a sales and purchase agreement to buy the gas from BG once commercial production starts.

Oman's oil minister said this month that the sultanate aimed to triple its natural gas output to 70 million to 80 million cubic meters per day in the next five years. He said Oman would spend $10 billion over that period to boost its crude oil and gas output.