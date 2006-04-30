EU, Russia need 'real energy partnership': Austrian minister

VIENNA (AFP) -- Austrian Economy Minister Martin Bartenstein, whose country holds the EU presidency, said Sunday he will meet Russian delegates next week to resolve "open questions" on the energy partnership between Russia and the union.

The energy issue "needs transparency of information, it needs between the EU and Russia a real energy partnership not a theoretical one, as has been the case until now," Bartenstein, who will be accompanied by EU Energy Commissioner Andris Piebalgs, said on Austrian television.

He added, however, that in the future, "(the need for) Russian gas will be even stronger than until now for Austria and Europe" although there were still "open questions" stemming from a gas price dispute between Russia and Ukraine in January which resulted in reduced supplies of Russian gas to Europe.

"It is very important that in the future... every EU member state determines its energy needs for itself," Bartenstein added, referring to nuclear power, which many Austrians oppose.

"Austria will be in a position to say 'nuclear power, no thank you'," the former environment minister said.

"We can tell another EU country that we can, want to and will give up nuclear power, because most of our energy comes from water power" but Austria must acknowledge that other countries may opt for this source of energy, he said.