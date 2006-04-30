Qatar freezes free trade talks with U.S.

DOHA (Reuters) — Qatar has frozen bilateral free trade talks with the United States due to disagreements over U.S. preconditions, Qatar’s ambassador in Washington was quoted yesterday as saying.

“Negotiations regarding free trade between Qatar and the US are frozen right now. In time we would be happy to go back to the negotiating table, but there issues that need to be solved first,” Nasser bin Hamed al-Khalifa told Qatar’s Al-Sharq daily. Officials in Doha were not available for comment.

The ambassador was quoted as saying he blamed the deadlock on U.S. trade preconditions placed on the pro-Western Persian Gulf Arab state and that “talks were going nowhere”.

“We do not need to run left and right looking for which country is going to give us better conditions or preferential treatment ... we do not accept preconditions or preferential treatment. Our major export is gas, and it is needed throughout the world,” he was quoted as saying.