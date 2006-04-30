More prehistoric skeletons unearthed in Bolaghi Valley

TEHRAN -- Three more skeletons from the Bakun period (late 5th to early 4th millennium BC) were discovered by the joint German-Iranian archaeological team in a mass grave in the Bolaghi Valley in Fars Province, the Persian service of CHN reported on Sunday.

“The existence of three skulls and scattered bones shows that we have discovered a mass burial. The shards found in the grave show that the skeletons date back to the Bakun period,” head of the Iranian team Mojgan Seyedin said.

The joint team, which has been tasked with excavating prehistoric and Achaemenid sites, is one of several teams working on the Archaeological Rescue Excavations of the Bolaghi Valley, a project that has been implemented to study 130 archaeological sites before the reservoir of the Sivand Dam is filled and floods a large section of the valley in late spring.

Two big pots and two smaller ones were also been unearthed near the skeletons.

The gender of the three skeletons has not been determined yet.

Last week, the team found the skeleton of a girl dating back to the Bakun period. The bones were the first human remains from that prehistoric era discovered in the Bolaghi Valley.

The German-Iranian joint team is scheduled to continue excavations at the site until May 21.

Teams of Italian, Polish, Japanese, and Australian archaeologists have also participated in the rescue project.